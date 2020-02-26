Everett â€œHustlerâ€ Brown of Thaxton, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born July 10, 1929, he was the son of the late Frank E. Brown and Ellen Wheeler Brown. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, three brothers, and three half-brothers. He is survived by his sister, Martha Leonard and numerous nieces and nephews. Hustler joined the Navy at the age of 17 and later worked at the shipyard for several years in Newport News. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed gardening and hunting. He enjoyed hunting deer, rattlesnakes, arrowheads and mushrooms. Hustler had many special friends that helped him regularly that all meant so much to him. Thank you to everyone who brought wood, food, conversation, comfort and friendship. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020