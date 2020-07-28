Fannie Long Holliday, 101 of Goode, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Sunday, March 2, 1919 in Jamesville, NC, a daughter of the late Andrew Mayo Long and Mamie Modlin Holliday. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Whorley DeMasters, Kay Jones. A private family graveside was held at the Martin Memorial Gardens in Williamston, NC with Rev. Dan Manley and Larry Jones officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.