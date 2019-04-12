Fay Dean Holland Bell, 82 of Concord, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Wesley Holland and Thelma Bell. She is survived by her sons, J. R. Bell, Rickey Owen Bell, Cliff Bell; a daughter Hannah Lynn Jenks. A memorial service was conducted on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Staunton Baptist Church Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
