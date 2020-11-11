1/
Fletcher D. Pleasant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fletcher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fletcher Douglas Pleasant, Jr., 78 of Lynch Station, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Fletcher Douglas Pleasant, Sr. and Carrie Inez Soloman Pleasant. He is survived by his sons, Shawn Pleasant, Dwayne Pleasant. A memorial service to honor Fletcherâ€™s life will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Godâ€™s Grace Baptist Church, 88 Bethesda Church Rd. Ruffin, NC (Casville) with Pastor Wayne Jones officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
11351 Leesville Road
Huddleston, VA 24104-3737
(540) 297-4966
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved