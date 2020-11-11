Fletcher Douglas Pleasant, Jr., 78 of Lynch Station, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Fletcher Douglas Pleasant, Sr. and Carrie Inez Soloman Pleasant. He is survived by his sons, Shawn Pleasant, Dwayne Pleasant. A memorial service to honor Fletcherâ€™s life will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Godâ€™s Grace Baptist Church, 88 Bethesda Church Rd. Ruffin, NC (Casville) with Pastor Wayne Jones officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.