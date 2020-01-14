Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence H. Stroud. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Florence "Dott" Harvey Stroud, of Bedford, devoted and loving wife of Conrad James "Jim" Stroud for nearly sixty-three years passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.Â She was born on Saturday, August 29, 1936 in Moncks Corner, SC. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, Marcia Stroud Millholland & husband, Wayne of Atlanta, GA, Dr. Kristi Stroud Fowler & husband, Craig of Bedford; her only grandchild, Mollie Elizabeth Millholland of Atlanta; her sisters, Bess Harvey Holloman & husband, Jerry, Tommi Harvey Bender & husband, Mike as well as her brother, Ronald Harvey; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Dott grew up in the historic village of Pinopolis on beautiful Lake Moultrie near Charleston, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben Thomas Harvey and Agnes Parker Harvey of Pinopolis, SC. She was a long-time member of the United Daughter of the Confederacy and served as treasurer for many years. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and served for several years as the leader of the Circle of Friends. She served as vice-president of the Blue Ridge Garden Club for several years and also as chaplain for many years. She was a long-time member of the Bedford Historical Society and on the board several years two different times. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was also a former member of PEO. The family requests that those wishing to make memorials to consider Main Street United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 505, Bedford, VA 24523 or the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, P. O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523. The family greeted friends at 10 AM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a funeral service followed in the chapel at 11 AM with Rev. Rick Ecklund and Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



