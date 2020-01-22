Florine Meredith Peters Bernard, 94, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia on February 13, 1925 a daughter of the late Carmie Peters and Ethel Flora Peters. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Bruce Bernard, Jr. She was a member of Bedford Christian Church. She was a loving devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She left the world a better place through her kindness and generosity to all. She is survived by her daughters, Flora Bernard Harris and husband Charles, Ann Bernard Coffey and husband Victor; son, John Bruce Bernard III and wife Leslie; sister, Jean Peters Jenrette; grandchildren, Suzanne Harris Parker and husband Brian, Victoria Coffey Moore and husband Tommy Sr., Kristin Harris Plunkett and husband Sean, Jonathan Alan Coffey and wife Katie, John Bruce Bernard IV, Alexander Bernard; great-grandchildren, Emma Parker, Brayden Parker, Sage Coffey, Beaux Coffey, Waverly Coffey, Crewe Coffey, Nora Plunkett, Declan Plunkett, Thomas Moore, Jr., and Sommar Moore. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford with Rev. David Walton, Jr. and Rev. Jim Compton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the , St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, or Bedford Christian Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020