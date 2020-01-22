Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florine M. Bernard. View Sign Service Information Burch-Messier Funeral Home Chapel 1235 Walnut St Bedford , VA 24523 (540)-586-7360 Send Flowers Obituary

Florine Meredith Peters Bernard, 94, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia on February 13, 1925 a daughter of the late Carmie Peters and Ethel Flora Peters. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Bruce Bernard, Jr. She was a member of Bedford Christian Church. She was a loving devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She left the world a better place through her kindness and generosity to all. She is survived by her daughters, Flora Bernard Harris and husband Charles, Ann Bernard Coffey and husband Victor; son, John Bruce Bernard III and wife Leslie; sister, Jean Peters Jenrette; grandchildren, Suzanne Harris Parker and husband Brian, Victoria Coffey Moore and husband Tommy Sr., Kristin Harris Plunkett and husband Sean, Jonathan Alan Coffey and wife Katie, John Bruce Bernard IV, Alexander Bernard; great-grandchildren, Emma Parker, Brayden Parker, Sage Coffey, Beaux Coffey, Waverly Coffey, Crewe Coffey, Nora Plunkett, Declan Plunkett, Thomas Moore, Jr., and Sommar Moore. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford with Rev. David Walton, Jr. and Rev. Jim Compton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the , St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, or Bedford Christian Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



Florine Meredith Peters Bernard, 94, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia on February 13, 1925 a daughter of the late Carmie Peters and Ethel Flora Peters. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Bruce Bernard, Jr. She was a member of Bedford Christian Church. She was a loving devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She left the world a better place through her kindness and generosity to all. She is survived by her daughters, Flora Bernard Harris and husband Charles, Ann Bernard Coffey and husband Victor; son, John Bruce Bernard III and wife Leslie; sister, Jean Peters Jenrette; grandchildren, Suzanne Harris Parker and husband Brian, Victoria Coffey Moore and husband Tommy Sr., Kristin Harris Plunkett and husband Sean, Jonathan Alan Coffey and wife Katie, John Bruce Bernard IV, Alexander Bernard; great-grandchildren, Emma Parker, Brayden Parker, Sage Coffey, Beaux Coffey, Waverly Coffey, Crewe Coffey, Nora Plunkett, Declan Plunkett, Thomas Moore, Jr., and Sommar Moore. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford with Rev. David Walton, Jr. and Rev. Jim Compton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the , St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, or Bedford Christian Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.