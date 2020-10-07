Frances Marie Mitchell Dishman, 88, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday September 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late William Kenneth Dishman of Lynchburg for over 65 years. Marie was born on November 7, 1931, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Wealthy Edward Mitchell and Hattie White Mitchell. Marie was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and worked at the First National Bank before starting a family. She was a former member of the Timbrook Junior Woman's Club, a member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, and had been a resident at The Summit retirement community. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers James and Warren Mitchell. She is survived by her children, Keith Dishman and his wife, Roya, of Johns Creek, GA, Wayne Dishman and his wife, Karen, of Ashland, VA, Lisa Dishman and her husband, David Hensley, of Pinehurst, NC; and five grandchildren, William, twins Lauren and Sarah, and twins Maddie and Caroline. A visitation was held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Interment will be held privately at Forest Baptist Church Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.