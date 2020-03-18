Frances Parker Bowling, 76 of Thaxton, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Guggenheimer Nursing Home. She was a daughter of the late William Parker and Mary Farley Parker. She is survived by her son, Elmer McLin; three daughters, Mary M. Vickhouse, Phyllis Smith, Joanie Buchanan; step-daughters, Judy Bowling Agee, Diane B. West, Melissa Bowling Sites; step-son, Chester Bowling, Jr. A funeral service was conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Holy Land Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020