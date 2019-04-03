Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances P. Rumpf. View Sign

Frances Pearl Smallwood Rumpf, 91 of Bedford, and formerly of Laurel, Maryland passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Monday, November 14, 1927 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Glenn Jefferson Smallwood and Deborah Wright Smallwood. She was preceded in death by eight brothers & seven sisters. She was a retired beautician and after moving back to Bedford she volunteered with the Bedford County Sheriff's Department TRIAD, was a volunteer at Bedford Memorial Hospital Tickled Pink Gift Shop and was a member & faithful volunteer at Bedford Presbyterian Church. She loved being back in the area where she was raised, and was an avid gardener and painter and all around classy woman. She is survived by her sons, Arthur Rumpf, Jr. of Albequerque, NM, Douglas Rumpf of Mt. Airy, MD; her daughter, Connie M. Buck of Laurel, MD; her sister, Mildred R. Daniel of Lynchburg as well as many nieces & nephews. The family received friends at Bedford Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 31, 2019 beginning at 2 PM and a funeral service followed at 3:00 pm with Rev. John Salley officiating. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike

Bedford , VA 24523-1803

(540) 586-3304

