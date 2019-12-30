Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances S. Burton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Stevens Burton, 91, of Bedford, died Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Bedford, VA on January 10, 1928 a daughter of the late James Elmer Stevens and Mattie Overstreet Stevens. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a step-son, Mike Burton. She was retired from Sam Moore Furniture. Frances is survived by her husband, Jack Eugene Burton; daughter, Mary Heck and husband Ray; sons, Charles Avera and wife Janet, Curtis Avera, Harold Keesee and wife Kay, Carl Stanley and wife Laura, Henry Stanley and wife Connie; brother, Morris Stevens; sister, Nancy Orange and husband Jesse; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Arlene Stamper, Sandra Spradlin; step-sons, Barry Burton, Tony Burton; and numerous other family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, with Pastor Phillip Kelley and Chris Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5:00 â€" 7:00 p.m., on Monday, at Burch-Messier Walnut St. Chapel. Arrangements by Burch - Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



