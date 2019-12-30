Frances Stevens Burton, 91, of Bedford, died Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Bedford, VA on January 10, 1928 a daughter of the late James Elmer Stevens and Mattie Overstreet Stevens. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a step-son, Mike Burton. She was retired from Sam Moore Furniture. Frances is survived by her husband, Jack Eugene Burton; daughter, Mary Heck and husband Ray; sons, Charles Avera and wife Janet, Curtis Avera, Harold Keesee and wife Kay, Carl Stanley and wife Laura, Henry Stanley and wife Connie; brother, Morris Stevens; sister, Nancy Orange and husband Jesse; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Arlene Stamper, Sandra Spradlin; step-sons, Barry Burton, Tony Burton; and numerous other family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, with Pastor Phillip Kelley and Chris Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5:00 â€" 7:00 p.m., on Monday, at Burch-Messier Walnut St. Chapel. Arrangements by Burch - Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020