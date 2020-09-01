Frank Edmond Merrill, 64 from the Chesapeake Bay area passed away on June 16th 2020 in his home on the Bay. He was born in Hampton VA on Nov. 9th 1955, the son of the late Sterling C. Merrill and the late Shirley B. Merrill. Frank's family later moved to the Montvale area where he loved spending time in the great outdoors hunting and fishing. Frank had such a strong passion for nature and found a sense of peacefulness there. His love of the outdoors and adventure will live on through his son Austin Sullivan Merrill (Alison Friberg) and his Granddaughter Abigail Wren Merrill. Frank also left behind a sister Debbie Pavich (Pat) a brother Hunter Merrill (Gayle). Nephews include Garrett Pavich, Hunter Merrill and Sterling Merrill, and a niece Jessica Pavich. Frank's life will be honored by a private memorial service. He will be sadly missed by all the lives he touched, may he Rest in Peace.



