1/1
Frank E. Merrill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Edmond Merrill, 64 from the Chesapeake Bay area passed away on June 16th 2020 in his home on the Bay. He was born in Hampton VA on Nov. 9th 1955, the son of the late Sterling C. Merrill and the late Shirley B. Merrill. Frank's family later moved to the Montvale area where he loved spending time in the great outdoors hunting and fishing. Frank had such a strong passion for nature and found a sense of peacefulness there. His love of the outdoors and adventure will live on through his son Austin Sullivan Merrill (Alison Friberg) and his Granddaughter Abigail Wren Merrill. Frank also left behind a sister Debbie Pavich (Pat) a brother Hunter Merrill (Gayle). Nephews include Garrett Pavich, Hunter Merrill and Sterling Merrill, and a niece Jessica Pavich. Frank's life will be honored by a private memorial service. He will be sadly missed by all the lives he touched, may he Rest in Peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved