Frank â€œEdgarâ€ Mitchell, 79, of Bedford, died Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born in Bedford, VA on April 4, 1941, a son of the late Frank Smith Mitchell and Lucy Witt Mitchell. He was a well-known electrician in Bedford and the surrounding area. Edgar is survived by his two sons, Sandy Ross Mitchell and wife, Debra, Gregory Alan Mitchell and wife, Jennifer; brother, Ronnie Mitchell and wife, Shirley; sisters, Ann Bond and husband Hugh, Dorenda Hopkins and husband, Bill; granddaughter, Tiffany Mitchell; great-grandson, Kyler Meadows; special friend, Katherine Taylor; and a host of good friends throughout the Bedford community. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020