Frank Scott Pop Pop Meyers, 65, of Thaxton passed away at his home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born in Pennsylvania on August 12, 1954. A son of the late Donald Meyers and Shirley Jean North Smith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Meyers. Scott graduated from Natural Bridge High School. Afterwards he left to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force for 16 years. He was a very patriotic mans man. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandkids. He also was very involved with our local Boy Scout Troop 183 of Bedford. He often could be found spending time outdoors and working around the house. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew him. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Patty Meyers; children, Cassie Meyers Beverly and husband, Richie, Amber-Lee Meyers and Fiancee, Stacey, Kevin Scott Meyers and wife, Christen and Ryan Johnson; two step-sons, Kevin Henesy and his wife, Leah, and Scott Johnson; grandchildren, Willow, Kaya, Aiden, Tyler, Mason and Camden; two siblings, Donna Rowlett and Sharon Chamberlain and her husband, Phil; mother-in-law, Doris Koch. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. For those wishing to send memorial contributions in Scott s memory please consider Boy Scout Troop #183, C/O Bedford Presbyterian Church, 105 W. Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523. However, flowers are welcome for the service. A memorial service and celebration of Scott s life will be conducted at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Bedford Presbyterian Church with Rev. John T. Salley officiating. There will be a reception to follow the service in the fellowship hall. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019