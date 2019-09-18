Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burch-Messier Funeral Home Chapel 1235 Walnut St Bedford , VA 24523 (540)-586-7360 Send Flowers Obituary

Gail Elizabeth Dean, 45, of Montvale, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in Roanoke, VA on November 3, 1973, a daughter of James Edward Dean and May Alphin Dean of Montvale. She was preceded in death by an uncle, William Bernard Alphin. She worked security at Walmart and was a member of Montvale Presbyterian Church. Gail was a lifetime member of Montvale Rescue Squad. She was very actively involved in and volunteered with police work. In addition to her mother and father she is survived by a brother, Wayne Dean and wife Robin; special friend, Lisa Stewart; uncle, Richard â€œDickâ€ Alphin and wife Nancy; aunts, Carol Alphin, Jean Dawson; and cousins, Valeria Alphin, Jeff Alphin, Lynette Dawson. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the nurses on 10 South at Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their loving care to Gail. A memorial service was held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Montvale Recreation Club, 1182, Pike Rd., Montvale, VA with Rev. Rodney Wilson and Steve McChesney officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to or your local Fire, Rescue, or Police Department. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.