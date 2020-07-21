Gary Claude Phillips, 74, of Bedford, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bedford on May 14, 1946 a son of the late Claude Milton Phillips and Helen Virginia Sarver Phillips. He was owner/operator of Phillips Trucking in Bedford. Gary served his country in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his sisters, Wanda P. Goff and her husband, Robert; Debra P. Chappell; his special friend, Pat Bitter; his beloved dog, Clyde, who was his best companion and always by his side. Several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.Â