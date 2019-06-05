Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary E. Gile. View Sign Service Information Word of Life Evangelical 912 Burks Hill Rd Bedford, VA 24523 (540) 586-5066 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Eugene Gile finished his course on earth on May 20, 2019 after an enduring battle with cancer. He drew his last breath in the peace and sanctity of his own home, without pain, in his favorite chair, and surrounded by the love and prayers of many. Gary passed away in faith, understanding that this world was not his home and that he was just passing through. Gary was born on Feb 12, 1950, in Wichita, KS to loving parents Chet and Wanda Gile, and was brother to two sisters, Lynda and Angela. In his early adult life, he attended two years at Wichita State University and received biblical training at the Way College of Emporia. From there he began his life as a Reverend and married his first wife of 31 years, Diane (now Diane Carr), serving in ministry together. He was blessed to father two biological children: a son, Taylor, and a daughter, Jamie. He was also a â€œspiritual fatherâ€ and wonderful example to many others. Although a professional painter and wood refinisher by trade, Gary remained faithful in ministry for 45 years. He lived throughout the US, spreading the good news of the gospel and teaching Godâ€™s word. In 2005, he married his second wife of 13 1/2 years, Charee, and became a faithful step-father to her children: Jeff, Shea, and Carlin. Together as co-pastors, Gary and Charee founded Liberty Gate House of Prayer. Proclaiming the message that Jesus Christ will come back for an unspotted Bride, they emphasized intimacy with God through prayer, consecration, and repentance. They resided in their lovely home at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Bedford VA and loved sitting on their backyard porch watching beautiful sunsets over the Peaks of Otter. Anyone that met Gary knew quickly that he was a joy to be around and his sense of humor was never lacking. His laugh was infectious and his kind heart was always a blessing. He was a devout man of God who studied the Scriptures daily. As an anointed leader with genuine humility, he endeavored to live his life for God and to make the most of his time here on earth. Among his favorite things was getting up very early to spend time in prayer and study, taking long walks, journaling, fishing, playing the accordion, and teaching one on one. He also loved to sing and enjoyed playing music with Charee. He was always quick to help someone in need and even quicker to forgive anyone who ever wronged him. His life and example of love and faith will continue to resound throughout all eternity. Gary is survived by his wife, Charee; Diane, the mother of his children and her husband Jerry; two children, Taylor and Jamie; three step-children, Jeff, Shea, and Carlin; three grandchildren, Christina Gile, Blake Schulman, and Silas Gile; one son-in-law, Lazarus; three daughters-in-law, Ally, Ju Yeon, and Amanda; one sister, Lynda and her husband Tom; one great-aunt, Nelda; cousins, nieces, nephews, and a whole host of other earthly and spiritual family and friends who loved him very dearly. His life and legacy will continue on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved him. Gary's Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2 PM, at Word of Life Evangelical Church located at 912 Burks Hill Road, Bedford, VA. The interment will be at Holy Land Cemetery, 1060 Jericho Road, Bedford, followed by food, fellowship, and a time of sharing fond memories at the Bedford Presbyterian Community Center across from the Farmers Market in Centertown Bedford. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. And this is life eternal, that they may know thee, the only true God, and even Jesus Christ, whom thou has sent.



Gary Eugene Gile finished his course on earth on May 20, 2019 after an enduring battle with cancer. He drew his last breath in the peace and sanctity of his own home, without pain, in his favorite chair, and surrounded by the love and prayers of many. Gary passed away in faith, understanding that this world was not his home and that he was just passing through. Gary was born on Feb 12, 1950, in Wichita, KS to loving parents Chet and Wanda Gile, and was brother to two sisters, Lynda and Angela. In his early adult life, he attended two years at Wichita State University and received biblical training at the Way College of Emporia. From there he began his life as a Reverend and married his first wife of 31 years, Diane (now Diane Carr), serving in ministry together. He was blessed to father two biological children: a son, Taylor, and a daughter, Jamie. He was also a â€œspiritual fatherâ€ and wonderful example to many others. Although a professional painter and wood refinisher by trade, Gary remained faithful in ministry for 45 years. He lived throughout the US, spreading the good news of the gospel and teaching Godâ€™s word. In 2005, he married his second wife of 13 1/2 years, Charee, and became a faithful step-father to her children: Jeff, Shea, and Carlin. Together as co-pastors, Gary and Charee founded Liberty Gate House of Prayer. Proclaiming the message that Jesus Christ will come back for an unspotted Bride, they emphasized intimacy with God through prayer, consecration, and repentance. They resided in their lovely home at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Bedford VA and loved sitting on their backyard porch watching beautiful sunsets over the Peaks of Otter. Anyone that met Gary knew quickly that he was a joy to be around and his sense of humor was never lacking. His laugh was infectious and his kind heart was always a blessing. He was a devout man of God who studied the Scriptures daily. As an anointed leader with genuine humility, he endeavored to live his life for God and to make the most of his time here on earth. Among his favorite things was getting up very early to spend time in prayer and study, taking long walks, journaling, fishing, playing the accordion, and teaching one on one. He also loved to sing and enjoyed playing music with Charee. He was always quick to help someone in need and even quicker to forgive anyone who ever wronged him. His life and example of love and faith will continue to resound throughout all eternity. Gary is survived by his wife, Charee; Diane, the mother of his children and her husband Jerry; two children, Taylor and Jamie; three step-children, Jeff, Shea, and Carlin; three grandchildren, Christina Gile, Blake Schulman, and Silas Gile; one son-in-law, Lazarus; three daughters-in-law, Ally, Ju Yeon, and Amanda; one sister, Lynda and her husband Tom; one great-aunt, Nelda; cousins, nieces, nephews, and a whole host of other earthly and spiritual family and friends who loved him very dearly. His life and legacy will continue on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved him. Gary's Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2 PM, at Word of Life Evangelical Church located at 912 Burks Hill Road, Bedford, VA. The interment will be at Holy Land Cemetery, 1060 Jericho Road, Bedford, followed by food, fellowship, and a time of sharing fond memories at the Bedford Presbyterian Community Center across from the Farmers Market in Centertown Bedford. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. And this is life eternal, that they may know thee, the only true God, and even Jesus Christ, whom thou has sent. Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 5 to June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close