Gary Joseph Davis, 42 of Bedford, VA passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. This is the day he made his first steps into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. He was born on Friday, June 17, 1977 in Bedford County, a son of Joseph H. Davis and mom, Josephine Ford Davis of Bedford and his biological mother, Vicky Dooley of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Sarah Davis, maternal grandparents, Carson and Joyce Craig, uncle, Clayton Markham and cousin, Chris Markham. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Jennifer Alderman (Craig), Tracy Jennings; his brothers, Jeremy H. Davis (Jessica), TJ Dooley (Samantha), Travis Dooley (Sheena), step-brothers, Dennis Ford (Robin), Tony Ford (Kim); step-sister, Becky Scruggs; his aunts, Brenda Hardy (Sam), Carolyn Markham, Barbara Owsley (Bill); uncle, Tony Davis (Janice); special friend, Matt Brooks and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service at Sedalia Baptist Church in Sedalia, VA will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020