Gayle Dooley Toms, 65 of Bedford, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Monday, November 8, 1954 in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Lee Benton Dooley and Sarah Harris Dooley. She was retired from Sam Moore Furniture. She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Toms; her daughter, Christy Gillette & husband, Casey; her step-daughters, Elizabeth Nelms & husband, Mike, Anne Morrison & husband, Jeff; her sisters, Wanda Ware, Elaine Falls & husband, Mark, Ann Kirby & husband, Edward, Lori Mae Dooley; her brothers, Ronnie Dooley & wife, Jeanne, Philip Dooley & wife, Donna, Douglas Dooley & wife, Lisa; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Ray & Gladys Toms, her brothers-in -law, Dale Toms & wife, Debbie, Kent Toms & wife, Kathleen, Ronnie Toms & wife, Debbie; her sister-in-law, Lisa Eubanks & husband, James; her grandchildren, Tyler Harris & wife, McKayla; Landis Gillette, Laurel Gillette, Maddy Bates, Ryan Nelms and many nieces & nephews. The family received friends beginning at 11:30 AM on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a funeral service followed at 1 PM in the chapel with Rev. Kyle Dooley officiating. Interment was in Suck Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements were being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.