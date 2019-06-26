Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George C. Selden. View Sign Service Information Bedford Funeral Home 1039 Rock Castle Road Bedford , VA 24523-4104 (540)-586-9167 Send Flowers Obituary

George C. Selden, Jr., age 91, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George, Sr. and Alice Selden; brother, Robert "Bob" Selden; sister, Alice "Eugenia" Selden Charity.Â George retired from Rubatex Corporation, where he was the Assistant Sales Manager for Production for 35 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 66 years, Esther Selden; two daughters, Denise Goode (Roscoe) and Carolyn Brown; two grandchildren, Reginald Brown of Bedford and Ashley Brown Camm (Leslie) of Lynchburg; one sister, Evelyn Scott of Roanoke; three sisters-in-law, Olivia Selden of Bedford, Priscilla Holley of Dayton, OH and Mary Holley of Montgomery, AL; five nieces, Sandra Lawson (Nelson) of Richmond, Lisa Jones (Kevin) of Marriotsville, MD, Wanda Scott of Roanoke, Robin Braxton (Steve) and Shelby Read, both of Bedford; three nephews, Derek Holley of OH, Stacey Holley (Angie) of TX and Frankie Holt (Rose) of Columbia, SC; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00pm at Lovely Zion Baptist Church (1743 Longwood Ave. Bedford.) Interment will follow in the Wright Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view on Friday from 3-7pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home. Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 26 to June 27, 2019

