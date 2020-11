George Robert Arthur Klein, Jr., 80 of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late George Robert Arthur Klein, Sr. and Lydia Inez Bushey Klein. He is survived by his wife, Sally Frazer Klein; son, Scott V. Smith. A funeral service was conducted on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Wilomico Memorial Gardens, Salisbury, MD. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.