George Calvin Martin, Sr., 95 of Moneta, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Harmony Assisted Living. He was a son of the late George Anderson Martin and Roxie Betty Martin Martin. He is survived by his sons, George C. Martin, Jr., Darrell Ray Martin; two daughters, Delores M. Wheeler, Donna Kay Martin. A funeral service was conducted at 2 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Martin Family Cemetery @ Radford Baptist Church. Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.