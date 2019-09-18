George William Toms (Bill) left this earth on September 15, 2019, appropriately leaving on a Sunday morning to meet his Lord and Savior. Bill was well known in the community as a friend, farmer, historian and very knowledgeable in many areas of conversation. His devotion and love to his family and friends was evident. Working for C&P Telephone and Bell Atlantic for 30 years, he never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Sue Toms; his daughter, Madgil Melinda Bill; sister, Betty English; parents, George Polk Toms and Madge Toms. He is survived by daughter, Connie Toms Rhodes and husband, Mike; son, George W. Toms, Jr. (Bill) and wife, Rhonda; grandchildren, Jared Tucker and wife Amanda, Jordan Overstreet and wife Kaitlyn, George Dylan Toms, Holly Eckart, Hunter Eckart; great-grandchildren, Raylan Tucker, Jack Tucker, Lawson Overstreet and Leighton Overstreet. Numerous brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visitation and viewing will take place Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford. Interment will immediately follow in Peaks Community Cemetery, 1686 Kelso Mill Road, Bedford, Va 24523. The family will receive friends and family at Billâ€™s home following the interment. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin on Sept. 18, 2019