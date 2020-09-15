1/1
Gerald P. Hawkins
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We lost an inventor, a navy veteran, committed volunteer and most importantly loving husband, father and grandfather when Gerald Phillip Hawkins passed away on August, 31, 2020. He passed, surrounded by family, in his home in Arvada, Colorado, at age 85. Gerald was born September 11, 1934, in the Perrowville area of Bedford County to Edward James and Georgia Goodman Hawkins. During his life, Gerald traveled around the world as the owner of an engineering company in Colorado and was known worldwide for his expertise in food and beverage can making. He was also a proud Navy veteran, having served aboard the battleship USS New Jersey during the Korean War. After retiring, he and his wife Dot enjoyed countless adventures and traveled extensively in their RV. The couple spent many winters volunteering for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at wildlife refuges in Texas. To his family and friends, he was known to be able to fix any problem with his carpentry skills. Gerald was also passionate about genealogy and learning about his family history. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy (Dot) Perry Hawkins; daughter, Rebecca Williams and husband Stuart; granddaughters Emily Williams, and Hannah Ziegler and her husband Matt all of Colorado; grandson, Samuel Hybarger of Huffman, Texas. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by daughter, Virginia Kindel; grandson, Matthew Hybarger; sister, Sylvia Tinsley and brother Clifton Creasy, of Goode. He will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved