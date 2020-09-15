We lost an inventor, a navy veteran, committed volunteer and most importantly loving husband, father and grandfather when Gerald Phillip Hawkins passed away on August, 31, 2020. He passed, surrounded by family, in his home in Arvada, Colorado, at age 85. Gerald was born September 11, 1934, in the Perrowville area of Bedford County to Edward James and Georgia Goodman Hawkins. During his life, Gerald traveled around the world as the owner of an engineering company in Colorado and was known worldwide for his expertise in food and beverage can making. He was also a proud Navy veteran, having served aboard the battleship USS New Jersey during the Korean War. After retiring, he and his wife Dot enjoyed countless adventures and traveled extensively in their RV. The couple spent many winters volunteering for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at wildlife refuges in Texas. To his family and friends, he was known to be able to fix any problem with his carpentry skills. Gerald was also passionate about genealogy and learning about his family history. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy (Dot) Perry Hawkins; daughter, Rebecca Williams and husband Stuart; granddaughters Emily Williams, and Hannah Ziegler and her husband Matt all of Colorado; grandson, Samuel Hybarger of Huffman, Texas. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by daughter, Virginia Kindel; grandson, Matthew Hybarger; sister, Sylvia Tinsley and brother Clifton Creasy, of Goode. He will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store