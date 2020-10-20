Gerald I. Walworth Jr, 89, passed away on 9/3/20, in Daytona Beach, FL. Jerry was born on 4/11/31 in Saginaw MI, to Gerald I. Walworth Sr, & Alice E. Schur Walworth. He graduated with honors from Louisville H. S. in Ohio, & Michigan State University, and was an avid Spartan fan his entire life, especially enjoying the success of their NCAA Football & Basketball Teams. While at MSU he met and married his college sweetheart, Dorothy June Yelton. They had 2 sons, John G and Jeffrey G. Jerry was a veteran and served in the US Army. He was in Architectural Engineering, and he quickly became one of Detroit's successful builder/developers. One of his developments was the subject of a feature piece in Architectural Digest highlighting his innovative methods and energy saving designs. He was an Eagle scout as a young man and continued to be an outdoors-man, spending time catching Striped Bass on Smith Mountain Lake in VA was his favorite pastime. He is survived by his two sons and his brother William Walworth of Ormond Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Dorothy who passed away only 5 days before he did. He was a good man and a good friend who always gave it his best, and he will be greatly missed by those he left behind. May he find Peace with Dorothy forever.



