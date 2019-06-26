Geraldine Lee â€œGerryâ€ Wells Paxton, 87, of Bedford passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born in Roanoke, VA on September 23, 1931. She was the daughter of Henry Wells and Mary Catherine Cannaday Wells. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Gilbert â€œGilâ€ Paxton, Jr; and her daughter-in-law, Rosemary Paxton. Gerry was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. She loved her church, her church family and reading scripture daily. She was a member of the Bedford Country Club. She was an avid golfer and loved to also watch golf on T.V. She was known for her sense of humor, playing cards every week with her friends and spending time with her family, especially her only great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace Robertson. Gerry is survived by her two children, Wes Paxton and Mary Hudson-Jones and her husband, Rick Jones; one granddaughter, Sara Robertson and her husband, Cain; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace Robertson. Also surviving are many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Gerryâ€™s memory please consider Angels of Assisi of Roanoke, 415 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. A funeral service and celebration of Gerryâ€™s life will be conducted at 2:00pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Pastor Greg Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service also at Tharp Funeral Chapel. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 26 to June 27, 2019