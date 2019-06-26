Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine L. Paxton. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine Lee â€œGerryâ€ Wells Paxton, 87, of Bedford passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born in Roanoke, VA on September 23, 1931. She was the daughter of Henry Wells and Mary Catherine Cannaday Wells. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Gilbert â€œGilâ€ Paxton, Jr; and her daughter-in-law, Rosemary Paxton. Gerry was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. She loved her church, her church family and reading scripture daily. She was a member of the Bedford Country Club. She was an avid golfer and loved to also watch golf on T.V. She was known for her sense of humor, playing cards every week with her friends and spending time with her family, especially her only great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace Robertson. Gerry is survived by her two children, Wes Paxton and Mary Hudson-Jones and her husband, Rick Jones; one granddaughter, Sara Robertson and her husband, Cain; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace Robertson. Also surviving are many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Gerryâ€™s memory please consider Angels of Assisi of Roanoke, 415 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. A funeral service and celebration of Gerryâ€™s life will be conducted at 2:00pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Pastor Greg Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service also at Tharp Funeral Chapel. To send condolences online please visit



Geraldine Lee â€œGerryâ€ Wells Paxton, 87, of Bedford passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born in Roanoke, VA on September 23, 1931. She was the daughter of Henry Wells and Mary Catherine Cannaday Wells. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Gilbert â€œGilâ€ Paxton, Jr; and her daughter-in-law, Rosemary Paxton. Gerry was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. She loved her church, her church family and reading scripture daily. She was a member of the Bedford Country Club. She was an avid golfer and loved to also watch golf on T.V. She was known for her sense of humor, playing cards every week with her friends and spending time with her family, especially her only great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace Robertson. Gerry is survived by her two children, Wes Paxton and Mary Hudson-Jones and her husband, Rick Jones; one granddaughter, Sara Robertson and her husband, Cain; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace Robertson. Also surviving are many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Gerryâ€™s memory please consider Angels of Assisi of Roanoke, 415 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. A funeral service and celebration of Gerryâ€™s life will be conducted at 2:00pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Pastor Greg Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service also at Tharp Funeral Chapel. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com . Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 26 to June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close