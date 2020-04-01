Glenda Lynn Dickerson White, 60, of Forest, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at UVA-Hospice of the Piedmont (hopva.org). She was the wife of Melvin E. White for 38 years. Born on July 9, 1959, in Bedford County, she was a daughter of R.B. and Judy Key Dickerson. She was retires as a retail banking manager and a member of Godâ€™s family at Shiloh United Methodist Church. She was also active with Forest Ruritan Club and was the first woman to join. In addition to her husband, Melvin, she is survived by one daughter, Serena Sable White; two sisters, Evelyn May Lookadoo and Nancy Fay Lee(Jim), all of Forest; her parents, R.B. and Judy Dickerson; Nephews, Travis Wayne Glenn and Brandon James Lee. She was preceded in death by a sister, Serena Kalen Dickerson. Due to the current coronavirus issue, a live streaming of the funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Please call the funeral home for a link to the service. Burial followed in Suck Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Bedford. Open visitation for the public was on Monday from 12 until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020