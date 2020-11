Glenn Bryan Goad, 63, of Bedford, Virginia passed away on November 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 8, 1957 in Pulaski, a son of the late Albert Dennis Goad and Aretta Milton Goad Lynch. He is survived by his daughters, Megan G. Seiple; Christy D. Parker; son, Travis L. Witt. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.