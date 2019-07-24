Grace Sydney Fincher, 6 year old daughter ofÂ loving mother, Ashley Nicole Holdren and sister ofÂ Hope "Sissy" Elizabeth Fincher andÂ father, James D. FincherÂ of Moneta passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on Thursday, February 27, 2013 Â in Roanoke, VA. In addition to her parents and sister, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, David Lee & Valerie Howell Holdren (Nana & Grandpa); her paternal grandparents, James "Jim" & Caroline Fincher (Grammy & Papa); her beloved P-Pa & Me-Me,Â Paul W. & Sandra W. Howell, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends & loved ones and her precious Kitty, Snowflake. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Grace will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Grace Memorial Baptist Church.Â Arrangements areÂ being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 24 to July 25, 2019