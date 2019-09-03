Harold Joseph Elting, Jr., 84 of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was a son of the late Harold Joseph Elting, Sr. and Marjorie Tuers Elting. He is survived by his wife, Betty Mills Elting; two daughters, Karen M. Cico, Sandra Carnahan; step-daughter, Merita M. Hall; step-son, Charles Joseph Mills. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019