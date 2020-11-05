1/1
1985 - 2020
Harry Douglas Hale Jr., Born January 2, 1985 in Bedford Virginia departed this life on October 22, 2020. Harry was a 2003 graduate of Staunton River High School. He later moved to Jacksonville, Florida where he worked as a Service Manager in the Property Management Industry. Harry is survived by his three beautiful children Kaiden Douglas, Chyna Lynn & Anna Leigh; His parents, Harry and Carolyn Hale of Bedford, Virginia; and his sisters, Tyra Hale Smith of Atlanta, Georgia and Teresea Hale Burton of Roanoke, Virginia; devoted friends Lynn & Chase and a host of other family and friends that loved him dearly. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. We loved him, but God loved him more. The family.

Published in Bedford Bulletin on Nov. 5, 2020.
