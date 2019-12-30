Helen Hackworth Newman, 101 of Lynch Station, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was a daughter of the late James D. Hackworth and Vaughnie Kate Dowdy Hackworth. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Updike Funeral Chapel, Huddleston. Interment followed in Leesville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020