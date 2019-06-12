Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. Ganley. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home 3100 Peters Creek Rd Ste E Roanoke , VA 24019 (540)-491-9994 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Marie (North) Ganley passed away on June 8, 2019. Helen was born on May 10, 1933, and grew up in Binghamton, NY. She graduated from Boston College with a degree in nursing and loved taking care of others. She worked at several hospitals before retiring from Bedford Memorial Hospital in Bedford, VA. Helen was married to Regis Ganley for 31 years and had four children. She was a faithful member of St. Elias Catholic Church in Roanoke for many years. Helen is predeceased by her husband Regis, her parents, Joseph North and Helen (Crane) North, brothers Joseph North Jr., and George North, her sister Honora (North) Fairman, as well as her daughter Eileen Ganley. She is survived by her son Regis Ganley (Jolie) and daughters Bonnie Casey (John) and Maria Ballard. A memorial mass will be held at St. Elias Catholic Church in Roanoke, VA on Wednesday June 12, at 11 AM. Helen will be buried at a later date beside her husband Regis in Brevard County,Â Florida. To Send condolences online please visit



Helen Marie (North) Ganley passed away on June 8, 2019. Helen was born on May 10, 1933, and grew up in Binghamton, NY. She graduated from Boston College with a degree in nursing and loved taking care of others. She worked at several hospitals before retiring from Bedford Memorial Hospital in Bedford, VA. Helen was married to Regis Ganley for 31 years and had four children. She was a faithful member of St. Elias Catholic Church in Roanoke for many years. Helen is predeceased by her husband Regis, her parents, Joseph North and Helen (Crane) North, brothers Joseph North Jr., and George North, her sister Honora (North) Fairman, as well as her daughter Eileen Ganley. She is survived by her son Regis Ganley (Jolie) and daughters Bonnie Casey (John) and Maria Ballard. A memorial mass will be held at St. Elias Catholic Church in Roanoke, VA on Wednesday June 12, at 11 AM. Helen will be buried at a later date beside her husband Regis in Brevard County,Â Florida. To Send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com . Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Roanoke is assisting the family. Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 12 to June 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close