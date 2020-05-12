Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen R. Wooldrige. View Sign Service Information Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office 317 W Main St Bedford , VA 24523 (540)-586-7360 Graveside service 11:00 AM Greenwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Rebecca â€œBeckyâ€ Puckett Wooldrige, 63, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born in Bedford, VA on April 30, 1957, a daughter of Helen Wright Puckett of Bedford and the late Thomas William Puckett. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Puckett; and grandson, Eric Underwood. Becky was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandma, and friend. She loved decorating, crafts, cooking, and being with her family. She was a kitchen designer at Loweâ€™s. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 43 years, Lewis Edward Wooldrige; daughter, Jill Underwood and husband, Gary; son, Kevin Wooldrige and fiancÃ©e, Janice; grandchildren, Michael and Briggs Underwood; honorary grandchildren, Austin Kidd and Lucas East; and many aunts, uncles, friends and other family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. David Walton and Rev. Jimmy Compton officiating. We will be practicing social distancing for the safety of everyone involved and facemasks are encouraged. Friends may come by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, 317 W. Main Street, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. â€" 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 to view Becky and sign the register. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to the building fund at Bedford Christian Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



Helen Rebecca â€œBeckyâ€ Puckett Wooldrige, 63, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born in Bedford, VA on April 30, 1957, a daughter of Helen Wright Puckett of Bedford and the late Thomas William Puckett. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Puckett; and grandson, Eric Underwood. Becky was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandma, and friend. She loved decorating, crafts, cooking, and being with her family. She was a kitchen designer at Loweâ€™s. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 43 years, Lewis Edward Wooldrige; daughter, Jill Underwood and husband, Gary; son, Kevin Wooldrige and fiancÃ©e, Janice; grandchildren, Michael and Briggs Underwood; honorary grandchildren, Austin Kidd and Lucas East; and many aunts, uncles, friends and other family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. David Walton and Rev. Jimmy Compton officiating. We will be practicing social distancing for the safety of everyone involved and facemasks are encouraged. Friends may come by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, 317 W. Main Street, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. â€" 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 to view Becky and sign the register. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to the building fund at Bedford Christian Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 13 to May 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close