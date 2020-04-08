Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Capt. Peckham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

February 15, 1935 - March 31, 2020. Capt. Henry "Pete" Peckham passed away in his home on March 31, 2020 at the age of 85. He was extremely proud of his time as a navigator for 15 years in the USAF during the Korean and Vietnam wars. In addition to his military service, Pete worked as general manager for Southern Flavoring Company in Bedford, VA for 30 years. While at Southern Flavoring, he developed or improved formulations for several of the Happy Home flavorings. After retiring from Southern Flavoring, Pete enjoyed driving residents of retirement homes in Lynchburg, VA where his wife worked as recreation director. Throughout his life, Pete was an avid boater. He moved to south Georgia in 2011. He was a member of The American Legion Post 30 and First Methodist Church of Albany, GA. He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Marion "Taffy" Prell Peckham; his 5 children, Cindy Peckham Leake (Harry) of Nashville, TN, Stephen Morse Peckham (Debbie) of Norfolk, VA, Sherry Peckham Butts (Chris) of Leesburg, GA, Kenneth Edward Peckham (Michelle) of St. Simons Island, GA, and Lori Peckham Hodges (Tim, deceased) of Lynchburg, VA; his grandchildren Kendra Leake, Lorin Leake, Jessica Butts Fajardo (Jorge), Ashley Butts, Joshua Butts, Sara Peckham Watson, Christin Hodges Green (Jeremiah), Michael Hodges, and Stephen Hodges; as well as his great grandchildren, Nico, Ella, and Sophia Fajardo, Caroline and A.J. Watson, Timothy and Harry Green, and Tyrion "Tater" Dixon. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Neva Peckham, his brothers, John and Robert Peckham, and his great grandson Dominic Levi Fajardo. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to go to Alzheimer's research. Due to the special circumstances caused by the COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service is being postponed until later this year once the immediate threat from the pandemic has passed.

Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020

