February 5, 1947 - August 21, 2019. Henry Sackett Mosby, Jr., 72, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home in Montvale surrounded by his family. He is remembered as a loving husband, father, friend, and a true gentleman. He loved his family, his animals, the outdoors, country life, and the mountains of Virginia. He enjoyed being outdoors, working with his hands, and figuring out what he would work on next. His idea of the perfect day was spent working in the barn alongside his wife. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Brenda Lee Mosby (Martin); daughter, Leigh Anne Mosby Dziak and son-in-law Doug Dziak of Arlington; sister, Virginia M. Hayles and husband George Hayles of Spring Hill, Fla.; brother, Walter B. Mosby and wife Brenda Kay Mosby of Riner; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry S. Mosby, Sr., and Virginia Anderson Brown Mosby. The family received friends and family at their home in Montvale, Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 â€" 4:00pm. In honor of Henryâ€™s life, donations to the or are appreciated. The Mosby family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019