Herbert Anderson Martin, 88 of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was a son of the late George A.Martin and Roxie Martin Martin. He is survived by his wife, Jean Hope Marshall Martin; son, Herbert A. Martin II; daughter, DeLaine Martin Burns. A funeral service was held at 2 PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Martin Family Cemetery at Radford Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019