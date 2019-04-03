Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert H. Thomas. View Sign

Herbert Hoover Thomas, 90, of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Hoover "Hoovie" was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Herbert Thomas and his mother, Eula Patterson Thomas; brothers, Walter, George, and Sam; and sisters, Lillian and Myrtle. He loved his wife of 65 + years, Jo Howell Thomas with all his heart. He loved and was adored by his daughters, Rhonda Thomas and Rita Stephenson, husband Tim. He loved and was adored by his grandchildren Ashton Stephenson and Drew Stephenson, wife Whitney. Hoover was an Army veteran, proudly serving his country in Europe following World War II. One of his proudest moments, of which there were many, was his graduation, at the age of 30, earning a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. Hoover was an engaging, entertaining personality who never met a stranger. After a long and successful career in the Agribusiness industry, spanning 35+ years, he retired in 1991 from Upjohn/Pfizer. Hoover and Jo traveled around the country, and around the world, loving and sharing everything together. Hoover was a dedicated Christian, faithfully supporting Ridge Road Baptist Church for most of his adult life. Services, arranged by Brown-Wynne Funeral Homes of Raleigh, will be held at Ridge Road Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC on Saturday, April 6, 2019; Visitation at 10:00; Service at 11:00. Interment, arranged by Updike Funeral Home, Bedford, Va., with military honors, to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Mentow Baptist Church, Huddleston, Va. The Reverend Dr. Randy Sherron, Ridge Road Baptist Church, Officiating.

1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike

Bedford , VA 24523-1803

(540) 586-3304 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

