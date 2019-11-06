Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert Rhea Crowder, 88, of Goode, VA, died on Tuesday October 29, 2019. He was the husband of the late Rheta Ann Johnson Crowder for 60 years. Born on April 15, 1931, in Roanoke, VA Herb was a son of the late Emory Cary Crowder and the late Edriss Drewery Crowder. Herb served the nation in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After his service in the Navy, he worked for Norfolk & Western Railroad, until he retired in 1987. Upon retirement, Herb and Rheta settled down in Goode. He was a devoted member of Oakland United Methodist Church and he loved his church family. Special love and thanks to Virginia Sands â€œBeachâ€. Coming from a family of railroaders, Herb loved the railroad. He also loved gardening and good cigars. He was a true people person and he never met a stranger. He is survived by his children: David Allen Crowder and his wife, Laura; Suzanne Crowder Calvert and her husband, Bernard; his grandchildren: Cody Thomas Crowder and his wife, Shawna, Braden Lane Crowder, and Michael McLaughlin Calvert; his great-granddaughter, Peyton Renae Crowder; and his brother and friend, Emory Cary Crowder, Jr. The family received friends at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, from 3:00- 5:30 p.m. on Thursday October 31, 2019. A memorial service took place at Oakland United Methodist Church on Friday November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m with Rev. Riley Smith and Rev. Tom Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oakland United Methodist Church, 2465 Goode Station Road Goode, Va 24556. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit



