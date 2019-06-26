Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hope M. Wilkerson. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Hope Mackey Wilkerson, of Bedford, daughter of the late Hugh Preas Mackey and Ann Conduff Mackey, transcended into heaven on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was much loved by everyone who knew her and to most was known as the "tool girl." Hope loved working on furniture, landscaping, gardening and making special gifts for her nieces and nephews as well as family and friends. She always had some "project" in the works! Hope is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Don Wilkerson; her brothers, Graham, Tommy (Susie), Joe (Ellen) and Randy (Lisa) Mackey. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Judy (Ronnie) Robertson and numerous cousins; her nieces, Hannah, Hailey, Delaney, Liza, Caila, Kristen & Ashley and her nephews, Garrett and Logan. They each held a special place in her heart. Hope also had an abundance of friends who loved her and those include special friends, Frances Coles, Carolyn Miller and Jacque French. Special thanks to Rob Slaughter for his loyal friendship and special assistance during her life as well as the doctors and nurses of Centra Bedford Memorial and Centra Lynchburg General Hospitals. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



