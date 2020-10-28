1/1
Howard Plymale
Howard â€œRayâ€� Plymale, 85, of Moneta, VA passed away on October 19, 2020 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Huddleston on March 9, 1935, a son of the late William Brandt Plymale and Virginia Elizabeth Johnson Plymale. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his four siblings, Thomas, Clarence, Raymond and Russel Plymale. Ray proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 plus years as a Aircraft mechanic before retirement. After retirement he worked for Southern Flavoring in Bedford. He often was found gardening, working with his bees, and raising pigs on the farm. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and â€œtinkering on anythingâ€� with a motor. Ray also was very active with friends in the community while building and flying RC planes. He was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. Ray is survived by his loving wife, Libby Plymale; three daughters, Donna Plymale, Michelle Murray and Cyndi Scott and her husband, Tony; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and six siblings, Florence Boyd, Elizabeth Welch, Brenda Witt, Joyce Beckner, Herbert Plymale and Kenneth Pylmale. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. A memorial service and celebration on Rayâ€™s life was conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Rev. Vernon DeLong officiating. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Rayâ€™s memory please consider your charity of choice. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
