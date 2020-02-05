Mrs. Irene Blake Brown, age 93 of Thaxton, departed this life on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She is survived by: three daughters, Deloris Johnson, Deborah Martin and Ellen Walls; three sons: Thomas J. Brown Jr., Larry T. Brown and Arthur L. Brown; one sister, Georgia Bryant; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1pm at Bedford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Published in Bedford Bulletin on Feb. 5, 2020