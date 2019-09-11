Iris Jones McBee, 76 of Moneta, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on Tuesday, December 8, 1942 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Glenn Edward Jones and Una Louise Woodford Jones. She was retired from Holy Cross Hospital in Baltimore, MD where she was a Medical Technologist. She is survived by her husband, Douglas MacArthur McBee; her great aunt, Betty Jones & her niece, Heather Severance. A memorial service was held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Chamblissburg Baptist Church with Rev. Joseph Whitting officiating. Arrangements were being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019