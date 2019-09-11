Iris J. McBee (1942 - 2019)
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Chamblissburg Baptist Church
Obituary
Iris Jones McBee, 76 of Moneta, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on Tuesday, December 8, 1942 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Glenn Edward Jones and Una Louise Woodford Jones. She was retired from Holy Cross Hospital in Baltimore, MD where she was a Medical Technologist. She is survived by her husband, Douglas MacArthur McBee; her great aunt, Betty Jones & her niece, Heather Severance. A memorial service was held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Chamblissburg Baptist Church with Rev. Joseph Whitting officiating. Arrangements were being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
