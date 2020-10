Jack William Wild, 97 of Vinton, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Lewis-Gale Medical Center. He was a son of the late George Wild and Lura Brady Wild. He is survived by his daughter, Lynda Chappell; son, Larry Wild. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Villa Heights Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Palestine Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.