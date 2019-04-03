James A. Wright

James A. "Jimmy" Wright, 76 of Bedford, VA passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Sunday, January 24, 1943 in Bedford County, a son of the late James Alphonso Wright and Gracie Martin Wright. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Easter Krantz Wright & his daughters, Patsy Witt, Laura Cox & Peggy Wright. He was owner/operator of Jimmy Wright's Construction for many years. He is survived by his beloved grandson, Jason M. Branch; and his beloved great granddaughters, Callie Branch & Hailey M. Branch. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Wright; his sisters, Linda Lacy & Shirley Fifer & a special friend, Dianne Key. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12:30 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. A graveside service will follow at 1 PM at Virginia Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
