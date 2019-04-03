Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Wright. View Sign

James A. "Jimmy" Wright, 76 of Bedford, VA passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Sunday, January 24, 1943 in Bedford County, a son of the late James Alphonso Wright and Gracie Martin Wright. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Easter Krantz Wright & his daughters, Patsy Witt, Laura Cox & Peggy Wright. He was owner/operator of Jimmy Wright's Construction for many years. He is survived by his beloved grandson, Jason M. Branch; and his beloved great granddaughters, Callie Branch & Hailey M. Branch. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Wright; his sisters, Linda Lacy & Shirley Fifer & a special friend, Dianne Key. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12:30 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. A graveside service will follow at 1 PM at Virginia Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



James A. "Jimmy" Wright, 76 of Bedford, VA passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Sunday, January 24, 1943 in Bedford County, a son of the late James Alphonso Wright and Gracie Martin Wright. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Easter Krantz Wright & his daughters, Patsy Witt, Laura Cox & Peggy Wright. He was owner/operator of Jimmy Wright's Construction for many years. He is survived by his beloved grandson, Jason M. Branch; and his beloved great granddaughters, Callie Branch & Hailey M. Branch. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Wright; his sisters, Linda Lacy & Shirley Fifer & a special friend, Dianne Key. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12:30 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. A graveside service will follow at 1 PM at Virginia Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Funeral Home Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike

Bedford , VA 24523-1803

(540) 586-3304 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close