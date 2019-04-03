James A. "Jimmy" Wright, 76 of Bedford, VA passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Sunday, January 24, 1943 in Bedford County, a son of the late James Alphonso Wright and Gracie Martin Wright. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Easter Krantz Wright & his daughters, Patsy Witt, Laura Cox & Peggy Wright. He was owner/operator of Jimmy Wright's Construction for many years. He is survived by his beloved grandson, Jason M. Branch; and his beloved great granddaughters, Callie Branch & Hailey M. Branch. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Wright; his sisters, Linda Lacy & Shirley Fifer & a special friend, Dianne Key. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12:30 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. A graveside service will follow at 1 PM at Virginia Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019