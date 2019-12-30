James Donald Browe, Jr., 77, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Carriage Hill Retirement of Bedford. He was born in Norfolk, VA on November 23, 1942. A son of the late James Donald Browe and Margaret Elizabeth Williams Browe. In addition to his parents James was preceded in death by his brother William Matthew Browe and a niece Lisel Browe. James served his country in the United States Army and U.S. Army Reserves. He worked as a surveyor for many years before retirement. He also loved to read and in previous years was very athletic. He was known throughout the Bedford community for his volunteer work at Bedford Memorial Hospital. James is survived by his two brothers, Conrad Matteson Browe, his wife, Jane and their sons, David, Bryan and Christopher and Andrew Casmir Browe, his wife Paula and their four children, Matthew, Daniel, Jonathan and Katherine; Christian Browe, son of William Browe; also surviving are numerous great nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Contributions can be made to Bedford Memorial Hospital, 1613 Oakwood Street, Bedford, VA 24523. A graveside service was conducted at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with the Pasto Donnie G. Glass officiating. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020