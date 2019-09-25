James E. Hueber went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born in 1933 as the eighth of eight children to Albert and Stella Hueber, James entered the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served for 22 Â½ years as a Hospital Corpsman and Medical Supply Specialist. He was a member of the first U.S. Naval effort to support Operation Deep Freeze in the Antarctica. He married his bride Betty Goodremote in 1954 and celebrated 65 years of devoted marriage with her. After he retired from the Navy, he earned his Associates Degree and worked as a draftsman for Hampton Roads Sanitation and Wiley and Wilson Construction in Lynchburg, and later in Amherst County as a Special Education School Bus Driver. In addition to being a devoted husband and father, James was always looking for ways to help others. Over the years he taught dog obedience classes for dog owners, volunteered to help others in driving programs, and volunteered for Bedford Hospice, Bedford Ride, and Bedford Christian Free Clinic. He was an avid model train enthusiast and enjoyed the classic films of the 40s and 50s. James and Betty were active members of Saint Johnâ€™s Episcopal Church in Bedford. James is survived by his wife Betty, his sons, Dale (Deborah), Michael (Jan), and James (Cheryl), and his daughter Laura as well as eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and very good family friend Don Craighead. Jamesâ€™ service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Johnâ€™s Episcopal Church in Bedford on Sat., Sept. 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Johnâ€™s Episcopal Church. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019