James E. Mitchell, 82 of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on Tuesday, November 2, 1937. He was owner/operator of Mitchell Trucking of Bedford, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Sadie Mitchell, brothers, Calvin and Rogers and sisters, Elsie, Sue, Nancy and Patsy. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Mark (Nancy) Mitchell; daughter, Pam (Nathaniel) Carter; grandson, Mark William Carter; brother, Danny (Melody) Mitchell; sister-in-law, Joyce D. Mitchell, brother-in-law, Jamie Kennedy. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Bedford Fire Department, 315 Bedford Avenue, Bedford, VA 24523 or Moneta Fire Department, 12737 North Old Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121. A memorial service was held at 2 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home Chapel, Bedford with Sam Williams officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.