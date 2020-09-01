1/1
James H. Garraghty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Howard Garraghty, Jr, 80 of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in Bedford, VA on January 20, 1940. A son of the late James Howard Garraghty Sr and Janie Wilkerson Garraghty. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Dustin; great-granddaughter, Madison; two brothers-in-law, Robert, and Lemuel. Howard was a legend and a manâ€™s man. One who valued his family, friends, and his four-legged companions. An avid farmer, hunter, hard worker and dedicated husband, father, pawpaw, and friend to so many. He was a retired boilermaker and a member of the local 45 boilermaker union, having traveled all over the world doing what he loved. Howard was also the owner/operator of TIME Inc. and Howard Garraghty Quarter Horses. He was a member of Timber Ridge Baptist Church. He often was found working on his family farm, riding the roads with his three dogs, TEX, ARGO and TURBO. Howard loved long road trips to Daytona and Myrtle Beach to ride his Harley. His love was very evident and will be missed dearly by all his family and those who knew him. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathy Garraghty; six children, Wanda G. Morris (Wayne), Michael W. Garraghty (Dana), Tony R. Garraghty (Teresa), Randall J. Garraghty (Julie), Amanda D. Garraghty (Amanda) and James H. Garraghty, III (Shannon); grandchildren, Corey (Kaitlyn), Mary, Melissa, Dallas, Katelen, Emily, Jonathan, Ashton (Brandon), John, Kenneth, Ava and Parker; great-grandchildren, Callie, Autumn, Brianna, Gaige, Ethan, Jacob, Aubrey, Rieley, Santana, Londyn, Rylinn, Everleigh; two sisters, Janie G. Jordan and Belle G. Harrell; a special friend who was like a brother, D.C. Campbell; his first wife and mother of four of his children, Linda M. Johnson. Also surviving are numerous other family and friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Howardâ€™s memory please consider, The Multiple Myeloma or American Cancer Society. The family wishes to Thank Centra Bedford Hospice and Pearson Cancer Center for their care and compassion during this difficult time. A memorial service and celebration of Howardâ€™s life will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his family farm with Pastor Phil Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11:00 am. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved