James Houston "Joe" Padgett, age 86, of Bedford, departed this life on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Guggenheimer Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lynchburg. He leaves to honor his memory a son, William Joseph Padgett of Bedford; a daughter, Sheila Denise Padgett of Columbia, SC; a granddaughter, Te'Meika Nicole Hines of Charlotte, NC; a very "special" niece, Lydia Joyce of WV; a sister-in-law, Thelma Padgett of WV; "favorite" nephew, Curtis Edward "Eddie" Dudley of Bedford; niece, Rhonda Elaine Dudley of FL;Â other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11am at Washington Street Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Fairmont Cemetery. Friends may view on Thursday from 1-7pm at the funeral home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019